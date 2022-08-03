Sunny Leone: Grateful that Bollywood accepted me with open arms

It has been a 10-year-long journey in Hindi cinema for Sunny Leone, who feels grateful that Bollywood has accepted her with open arms and that career in cinema reiterates her faith in the fact that hard work always yields result.

The actress began her career with “Jism 2” after a stint in “Bigg Boss” season 5. She then starred in the popular number “Laila” alongside Shah Rukh Khan in “Raees”. She was also seen in the web-series “Anamika” among many other projects.

Talking about her journey, the actress said: “When my husband Daniel Weber and I first started working, we borrowed money from the banks to start our first company and we turned that into a successful venture.

“When Bollywood happened to us, it was the next chapter in my entertainment career. It’s been an amazing journey ever since. I am humbled. The amazing love and support that my fans have showered on me has helped me scale new heights. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without their appreciation.

“My journey in cinema reiterates my faith in the fact that hard work always yields results. I love my life and I love my job.

“I have a wonderful family, a great partner in Daniel, three beautiful children, a lovely home and a career that I have worked hard to put together.

“I work every day, sometimes without any offs and I have never been satisfied with where I am. I am grateful that Bollywood accepted me with open arms and I have been able to create for myself a space in an industry that happens only to chosen ones.”