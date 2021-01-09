Actress Sunny Leone is excited to take up roles that come with paces of high-octane action and this something that drew her to her new project, the web series Bullets.

“I’ve always been excited about taking up a role which sees its protagonist being put through the paces of high octane action,” Sunny said.

“The genre holds an added edge for me and what I loved about my character Tina is that she decides to brave the odds, learns to be tough and enjoys a sense of adventure,” she added.

The web show features Sunny and Karishma Tanna as Tina and Lolo, who are on a quest to gather evidence that can foil an illegal weapons deal between two countries. Soon, they are against an influential politician and find themselves being chased by goons and police.

The show also stars Deepak Tijori, Viveck Vaswani, Amaan F Khan, Taaha Shah and Mohan Kapur and is directed by Devang Dholakia. Bullets is currently streaming on MX Player.