Sunil Grover turns full bhai mode, Salman Khan can’t handle the laughter!

In a fresh behind-the-scenes clip from the upcoming ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3’, fans got a hilarious sneak peek of Sunil Grover with playful antics that left Salman Khan bursting into laughter.

Netflix dropped the teaser on Thursday, giving a glimpse of what’s to come in the new season. Sharing the video on social media, the platform wrote, “Ek se bhale do Sikandar! Ab har Funnyvaar, badhega humara parivaar with the new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show featuring @beingsalmankhan, coming soon, only on Netflix!”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The clip shows Sunil Grover dressed sharply in a suit, fully stepping into Salman Khan zone, literally mimicking his signature body language and expressions.

The way Sunil nailed Salman’s unique style had the superstar himself laughing uncontrollably on set.

At one moment, Kapil Sharma turned to Salman and asked him to confirm his appearance in the first episode of the new season. Just as Salman was about to speak, Sunil jumped in, cheekily trying to deliver the line on his behalf. Kapil quickly cut him off, joking, “I’m asking the real one to speak!”

In another fun exchange, Kapil requested Salman to say, “This Saturday, our family will grow.” But before Salman could, Sunil repeated the line in Salman’s classic style, adding a touch of swagger. With a mischievous grin, Sunil turned to Salman and asked, “What do you mean by ‘grow’?”

Kapil, trying to keep the moment under control but clearly enjoying it, asked Salman, “Bhai, have you ever shown this much attitude?” Salman, still smiling, simply replied, “No.”

The promo didn’t just stop at Sunil’s mimicry. It also teased a laugh riot with Salman joking about Aamir Khan’s love life. During the conversation, Kapil playfully pointed out, “Aamir Bhai just introduced his fans to his girlfriend. He’s moving ahead, but you aren’t even starting!”

Salman responded with his trademark humour, saying, “Aamir is different. He’s a perfectionist. He won’t settle until he perfects marriage itself!” The playful dig sent the audience and Kapil into fits of laughter.

Netflix has announced that the first episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3’ will premiere on June 21, at 8 PM, with new episodes airing every Saturday. The streaming giant promoted the show saying, “Sikandar ka swag + Kapil ki timing = Blockbuster!”