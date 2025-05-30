Suniel Shetty pens birthday wish to Paresh Rawal amid ‘Hera Pheri 3’ drama

Bollywood’s beloved comic trio may be in the middle of a rough patch, but that didn’t stop Suniel Shetty from putting love and friendship above all.

The actor took to social media to pen a warm birthday message for his co-star and longtime friend Paresh Rawal, who turned 70.

And this wasn’t just any post, it came at a time when fans are still reeling from the latest drama around ‘Hera Pheri 3’.

To the man… Who is a powerhouse of both Wit & Wisdom and an even more wonderful human being. Happy happy birthday Pareshji. Much love and respect always. @SirPareshRawal pic.twitter.com/KRDP0kSCql — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) May 30, 2025

“Happy happy birthday Pareshji,” Suniel Shetty wrote on Twitter, calling Rawal a “powerhouse of both wit and wisdom” and an “even more wonderful human being.”

He paired the message with a throwback picture of the two.

This gesture of affection stands out all the more because it’s happening while a storm brews over the future of ‘Hera Pheri 3’. For those out of the loop, Rawal recently walked away from the third instalment of the cult comedy franchise, a decision that has left fans, and co-stars visibly shaken.

Suniel Shetty, who plays the ever-grounded Shyam in the films, hasn’t been shy about sharing his disappointment.

Speaking to ANI, he said he was “completely heartbroken” after learning about Rawal’s exit. “It’s an absolute shock to me,” he admitted. “If there was one film I was really looking forward to, it was ‘Hera Pheri’. It’s not just a film for us, it’s family.”

The franchise, which gave Bollywood one of its most iconic comedy trios—Akshay Kumar’s crafty Raju, Shetty’s sincere Shyam, and Rawal’s hilarious Baburao Ganpatrao Apte—has been stalled by behind-the-scenes disputes. But Shetty made one thing very clear: no Paresh Rawal, no ‘Hera Pheri 3’.

“It cannot happen. A one per cent chance without me or Akshay maybe, but 100 per cent? No chance without Paresh ji,” he stressed. “Raju and Shyam are nothing if Raju Bhaiya is not constantly roasting them.”