Suniel Shetty on ‘Dhadkan’ re-release: “It’s reliving itself after 25 years”

Suniel Shetty on Dhadkan: Bollywood nostalgia is hitting a high note this week as the beloved romantic drama ‘Dhadkan’ is making a grand comeback to the big screen—25 years after it first won hearts in 2000.

That’s right, the film that gave us unforgettable moments of love, heartbreak, and those iconic songs is set to re-release in theatres on May 23.

Suniel Shetty, who played the intense and brooding Dev Chopra in ‘Dhadkan’, is just as emotional as the fans. Speaking ahead of the re-release, the actor reflected on the timeless quality of the film.

“’Dhadkan’ is reliving itself after 25 years,” he shared in an interview with ANI. For Shetty, the story still hits close to home. “It’s about a man madly in love, a woman torn between her heart and her family’s wishes, and the strength of a man who stands by her as her husband.”

He didn’t hold back when speaking about the deeper values the film showcased. “Today, relationships can fall apart at the slightest misunderstanding. But ‘Dhadkan’ shows us a love story built on patience, respect, and sacrifice. It reminds us what commitment looks like. It’s not just about romance—it’s about values and culture,” Shetty said.

Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, ‘Dhadkan’ featured a memorable cast including Akshay Kumar as the noble husband Ram and Shilpa Shetty as Anjali, the woman caught between past and present love.

Their onscreen chemistry, along with the film’s emotional depth, turned it into a classic.

Of course, no discussion of ‘Dhadkan’ is complete without mentioning its iconic music. The soundtrack, composed by the legendary duo Nadeem-Shravan, was a sensation.

Songs like “Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein,” “Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se,” and “Na Na Karte” became instant hits and continue to dominate 90s playlists even today.

The film wasn’t just a box office success; it became a part of Bollywood’s emotional legacy. Whether you watched it on a VHS tape, caught reruns on TV, or heard your parents talk about it with dreamy eyes, ‘Dhadkan’ has probably touched your life in some way.

And the timing couldn’t be more perfect for Suniel Shetty fans. The actor is also set to appear in ‘Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath’, releasing the same day as ‘Dhadkan’s’ re-release. Talk about a double feature!