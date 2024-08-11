Suniel Shetty celebrates 63rd birthday with wishes from daughter Athiya

Suniel Shetty, the beloved Bollywood actor known for his versatile roles and endearing presence, is celebrating his 63rd birthday today. Fans, friends, and family have been pouring in their heartfelt wishes for the star, but it’s his daughter, Athiya Shetty, who has truly touched hearts with her special birthday messages.

Athiya, also an accomplished actor, took to social media to share her love and appreciation for her father. Her first post featured a touching candid shot from a Haldi ceremony, capturing a sweet moment between the two. In the photo, Suniel is seen giving his daughter a loving peck on the cheek. Athiya’s caption was brimming with affection, referring to her father as her “best friend” and expressing gratitude for his constant support. “Happy birthday to my best friend, best father, and bestest human ❤️ love you…so blessed to learn from you every day,” she wrote.

In a second nostalgic post, Athiya shared a charming childhood picture of herself perched on her father’s lap. This throwback not only highlighted their close bond but also brought a sense of warmth and nostalgia to her birthday tribute.

On the professional front, Suniel Shetty continues to captivate audiences with an exciting lineup of projects. He is set to appear in several highly anticipated films, including “The Legend of Somnath,” which he’s particularly enthusiastic about. The film is nearing completion with just some VFX work pending. Additionally, he will feature in “Welcome to the Jungle,” the third installment of the popular “Welcome” franchise, which promises to bring back the familiar humor and chaos. Fans are especially eager to see Suniel reunite with Akshay Kumar in this new chapter of the beloved series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

Suniel also mentioned an upcoming project, “Nanda Devi,” a thriller that’s generating buzz for its explosive storyline. This show, produced in collaboration with Lionsgate, is expected to be a gripping addition to his diverse filmography.

Over his extensive career, Suniel has graced audiences with memorable performances in classics such as “Dilwale,” “Mohra,” “Hera Pheri,” and “Main Hoon Na,” among others. As the celebrations for his 63rd birthday unfold, it’s clear that his impact on cinema and his cherished relationships continue to be a source of joy and inspiration for many.