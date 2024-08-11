Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel celebrate Gadar 2’s first anniversary

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel marked the one-year anniversary of their blockbuster film ‘Gadar 2’ with heartfelt messages on social media, celebrating its incredible success and the impact it had on audiences worldwide.

Released a year ago, ‘Gadar 2’ was a major cinematic event, rekindling the magic of the original 2001 hit ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film saw Sunny Deol return to his iconic role as Tara Singh, a truck driver caught in the turmoil of the 1947 Partition. Alongside him, Ameesha Patel reprised her role as Sakina, adding to the film’s nostalgic appeal.

To commemorate the film’s first anniversary, Sunny Deol shared a touching video on Instagram. The video combined clips from the movie with reactions from audiences during its theatrical run. Deol’s post expressed his gratitude, stating, “1 year of the revolution in my life #Gadar2. The love you all showered from across the globe, the way you all made the release a festival, and the way you celebrated Tara Singh and his family turned theatres into carnivals. Your love has injected a new life into all of us, and this success is all yours. Love Tara Singh #1YearOfGadar2 #HindustanKiAsliBlockbuster.”

Ameesha Patel also joined the celebration by sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of herself and Sunny Deol from the film’s set. Her message read, “Today – as GADAR 2 celebrates its 1st anniversary – a heartfelt Thank you for making it a TSUNAMI at the box office and making it ‘Hindustan ka Asli Blockbuster’!! Congrats to the team GADAR 2 and the love of SAKINA’s life, her TARA SINGH @iamsunnydeol.”

The sequel, which continues the story of Tara Singh’s dramatic journey, had an impressive run at the box office. After ‘Pathaan’, ‘Gadar 2’ quickly joined the prestigious Rs 500 crore club, showcasing its massive appeal. The film depicts Tara Singh’s courageous mission to rescue his son, played by Utkarsh Sharma, who is imprisoned in Pakistan.

Looking ahead, Sunny Deol is gearing up for new projects. He is collaborating with director Gopichand Malineni on a new action film, which Deol himself announced on social media. The film, yet to be titled, is set to be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory. Deol teased the project with a concept poster, promising a major action-packed spectacle.

Additionally, Sunny is working on a historical drama titled ‘Lahore 1947’, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions. This film marks Deol’s first collaboration with Aamir Khan. Moreover, Deol is also set to bring audiences another sequel, this time to the iconic film ‘Border’.

As Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reflect on the success of ‘Gadar 2’, their enthusiasm and gratitude highlight the film’s significant impact and their continued dedication to their craft.