It seems like everything is all set for Ishaan Khatter’s upcoming TV Series A Suitable Boy. The actor on Wednesday shared a new still from his series. It shows a Holi celebration in the series.

Sharing it on his Instagram handle, he wrote, “#ASuitableBoy starting this Sunday on BBC One at 9pm BST. Maan, Mrs Mahesh Kapoor (played by Geeta Agarwal ji) and Bhaskar (played by the adorable Yusuf).” He also identified the characters and the actors in the still.

Earlier on Wednesday, another still, featuring Ishaan and actor Tanya Maniktala, from the drama series had found its way to social media. The picture shows the two actors in a celebratory mode.

Ishaan is dressed in a cream sherwani with a pale blue and gold-rimmed safa while Tanya sports a bright purple and white-bordered saree. She is also wearing heavy jewellery and has gajra in her hair.

A Suitable Boy, helmed by veteran international filmmaker of Indian origin Mira Nair, is a novel by writer Vikram Seth. The novel tells the story of a spirited university student Lata (Tanya) in 1951 at the same time when the country is carving out its own identity as an independent nation and is about to go to the polls for its first democratic general election. It is a tale charting the fortunes of four large families and exploring India and its rich and varied culture at a crucial point in its history.

The series also features actors including Rasika Dugal, Namit Das, Gagan Dev Riar, Danesh Razvi, Mikhail Sen and Mahira Kakkar. It will be available on Netflix.