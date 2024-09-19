Subhash Ghai launches ‘Celebrate Cinema 2024’ film festival

The vibrant world of film enthusiasts has come alive once again with the launch of the ‘Celebrate Cinema 2024’ festival, a celebrated event organized by Whistling Woods International. The festival was inaugurated on Wednesday by the acclaimed filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who is known for his significant contributions to Indian cinema.

The opening session set a high bar with a compelling discussion featuring the team behind the blockbuster hit ‘Gadar 2’. Director Anil Sharma, his son Utkarsh Sharma, and renowned music director Mithoon joined the festival to share their experiences and insights into the making of the film.

In an exclusive chat with ANI, Subhash Ghai highlighted the festival’s role in nurturing budding talent and broadening their cinematic horizons.

Advertisement

He emphasized, “This festival is a genuine celebration of cinema. It provides a comprehensive experience through masterclasses, workshops, and screenings. For anyone passionate about cinema, attending this three-day festival is a must. We aim to expose students to a variety of films, including genres as diverse as ‘Gadar 2’, ‘Stree 2’, and ‘Laapataa Ladies’.”

Music director Mithoon also praised the festival, acknowledging Ghai’s dedication to promoting Indian cinema. He remarked, “Subhash Ghai’s efforts to organize this festival annually are truly commendable. His films, deeply rooted in Indian ethos, are a testament to the rich cultural heritage we celebrate.”

The festival’s lineup promises an engaging series of events. On Thursday, attendees will look forward to a stimulating discussion with the ‘Stree 2’ team, including Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, Amar Kaushik, and Niren Bhatt. The festival will also feature a special session with the team of ‘Laapataa Ladies’, directed by Kiran Rao.

Capping off the festival will be a highly anticipated session with the creators of ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. This will feature filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and Yashika Sikka. The festival is ready to be a significant platform for both emerging and established filmmakers. Together, they can explore and celebrate the diverse landscape of cinema.