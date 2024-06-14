Stree 2 release date: Film to clash with Pushpa 2 and Khel Khel Mein

Excitement is building as Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s much-anticipated film, “Stree 2,” finally has a release date. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the horror-comedy is set to premiere on the big screen this Independence Day, August 15.

Fans of the original “Stree” have been eagerly awaiting the sequel since the 2018 film captured hearts with its unique blend of humor and horror, receiving both critical acclaim and commercial success. The sequel promises to continue the story, with Kapoor and Rao reprising their roles, joined once again by Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana.

“Stree 2” will face stiff competition at the box office, releasing alongside Akshay Kumar’s “Khel Khel Mein” and Allu Arjun’s highly anticipated “Pushpa 2.” This clash of titans is sure to make the Independence Day weekend a thrilling time for moviegoers.

The announcement of “Stree 2’s” release date was made on Maddock Films’ official Instagram page, generating a buzz among fans. Adding to the excitement, the makers recently unveiled the film’s teaser. However, instead of the usual online release, the teaser was shown exclusively in theaters to audiences watching “Munjya,” another horror-comedy from Maddock Films that is part of the “Stree” universe.

The journey of “Stree 2” has been eagerly tracked by fans and media alike. In October 2018, director Amar Kaushik confirmed plans for the sequel. By February 2022, Rajkummar Rao had also confirmed that the project was in development. Pre-production kicked off in March 2023, with filming beginning in July of the same year. Initially slated for a late August release, the date was later moved to August 15, 2024.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the Maddock Films and Jio Studios banners, “Stree 2” is the fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe. This interconnected series of films has captivated audiences with its mix of supernatural elements and quirky humor.

With a stellar cast and a promising storyline, “Stree 2” is poised to be a major hit. Fans are counting down the days until they can return to the eerie yet amusing world that Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and their co-stars brought to life in the first film. As the release date approaches, anticipation is reaching a fever pitch, and the clash with other major releases only adds to the excitement. August 15 is shaping up to be a memorable day for Bollywood fans.