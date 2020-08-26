With new twists and turns, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has reached another level now. Amidst the CBI probe and ED investigation, another angle has come into light. Recently, news has been surfacing on the internet claiming that the ED has retrieved Rhea Chakraborty’s deleted chats related to a drug angle in Sushant’s case.

Speaking over the same, Sushant’s US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti has reacted to allegations against Rhea over the alleged drug conspiracy and has demanded immediate action against the actress.

Taking it to her Twitter handle, Shweta wrote, “This is a CRIMINAL OFFENSE!! An immediate action should be taken by CBI on this. #RheaDrugsChat (sic).”

This is a CRIMINAL OFFENSE!! An immediate action should be taken by CBI on this. #RheaDrugsChat https://t.co/QKSRWdsyrX — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 25, 2020

Along with it, she also shared a Times Now video where their family lawyer Vikas Singh was expressing his shock and disbelief over the alleged drug chat between Rhea and someone named Jaya Saha. In the alleged chats between Rhea and Jaya, Saha told Chakraborty to apparently give ‘4 drops in tea, coffee or water and let him sip it. Give it 30-40 minutes for it to kick in.’

A few other chats also were accessed by the channel between Rhea and Samuel Miranda over the ‘stuff’ being almost over. Since the news about the alleged drug chats related to Rhea broke, fans have been expressing their rage on social media.

Further, Sushant’s brother in law Vishal Kirti also reacted to the same on social media and mentioned that his hypotheticals were not wrong.

Now that we know from @TimesNow ‘s disclosure that Rhea and her coconspirators were surreptitiously administering drugs to SSR in coffee, looks like my hypotheticals in this post (based on the FIR)were not off the mark. Read the section where I question Rhea’s role. #Justice4SSR https://t.co/k30iyQGwQh — vishal kirti (@vikirti) August 25, 2020

Meanwhile, as soon as news about Rhea’s alleged drug chat went viral, her lawyer issued a statement and mentioned that his client has never taken drugs and if need be, she is ready to take a blood test to prove it. Meanwhile, the CBI team has been probing several people including Siddhart Pithani, Neeraj, Rajat Mewati, Sandeep Shridhar and others. It is also reported that they may even summon Sandip Ssingh in the matter.

Sushant was found dead at his flat in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. His girlfriend Rhea and her family has been accused by the late actor’s father of abetting his son’s suicide, among other charges.