SRK’s old handwritten essay goes viral, fans pour admiration

The fan following of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is unrivaled. He has established a reputation in the entertainment industry by his unrelenting effort and dedication. On Friday, a previously undiscovered handwritten essay from Shah Rukh’s undergraduate years reappeared online.

A user of the internet shared SRK’s six-page essay on his life on the Reddit subreddit Bolly Blinds N Gossip. The actor offered precious tales from his upbringing in his exquisite calligraphy, which rendered everyone awestruck.

Shah Rukh’s handwritten essay:

According to Bollywood Shaadis, a portion of his letter states, “As far as I can recall, I had a really happy upbringing. After my older sister, who was born five years earlier, I was my parents’ second healthy child (or so they believed). At the age of five, I behaved like any other child on the neighborhood, winking at girls from the Manavsthali School (I doubt any of you have heard of it) and giving flying kisses to aunts who were 6-7 years older than me.”

Netizens who were moved by the article immediately entered the comments area to express their love and admiration for the actor. Some people said they would like to read his memoirs as everyone went crazy over how neat and tidy her handwriting was.

One person wrote, “First Pages of SRK’s Autobiography leaked!” A different person said, “Find of the year OP.” An additional person remarked, “I can never write this beautiful, not even in my dreams.” I adore that his mother is a magistrate, one person wrote. She must have made him very happy. He was confident about becoming a star before he actually did, according to another. I believe that his sense of humor, which includes jokes about himself, makes him confident rather than haughty.

In terms of his professional life, Shah Rukh Khan recently appeared in the box office hit spy thriller Pathaan from YRF. He is currently working in Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki and Atlee-directed film Jawan. Additionally, he will perform a surprise cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.