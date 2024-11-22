SRK death threat case: accused tracked movements and tried to obtain security information

On November 7, Mumbai’s Bandra police station received a threatening call against King Khan. The caller threatened to kill Shah Rukh Khan and demanded a sum of 50 lakhs Subsequently, the police nabbed Raipur’s lawyer Faizan Khan for allegedly threatening the ‘Jawan’ actor. The accused is currently under custody. Reportedly, Faizan tracked SRK and his son Aaryan’s whereabouts and tried to obtain sensitive security information.

A Times of India report reveals that investigations have found that Faizan used to conduct ‘thorough online searches’ to gather details about SRK’s family’s security cover and movements. The accused also tracked the movements of SRK and his son, Aryan Khan. As per the report, the information came to light after a forensic analysis of Faizan’s second mobile phone.

The reports further stated that the investigation also revealed Faizan’s attempts to collect sensitive information about the security arrangements in place for the superstar and his family. Faizan remains in judicial custody for the next ten days. Upon questioning, he has been giving investigators evasive and contradictory answers for the reasons behind his thorough searches. Following this, the Maharashtra government equppied both Shah Rukh and Aryan with Y-plus security cover. Initially, Faizan denied his involvement. He claimed that his phone had been stolen and he was being framed.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police arrested Faizan Khan after initial investigations and brought him in for questioning on November 12. Police placed Faizan into custody till November 18 and then in further judicial custody for two weeks. Moreover, this isn’t the first instance of the lawyer going after Shah Rukh Khan. He previously approached the Mumbai Police in 1994, taking issue with a particular dialogue in the actor’s movie ‘Anjaam.’ Faizan found the film offensive due to its reference to deer hunting