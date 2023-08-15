Sreegauri Sawant’s Vicks Campaign 2017

In 2008, Shreegauri Sawant embarked on a meaningful personal journey by adopting a girl named Gayatri. Her influence extended beyond personal realms when she became a central figure in a widely circulated Vicks advertising campaign, leaving an indelible mark. Adding to her achievements, she graced the stage of the popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati, sharing the spotlight with Usha Uthup, an individual Sawant admires deeply. This connection was notably exemplified by Sawant’s adoption of Uthup’s signature large bindis as her own.

Shreegauri Sawant stands as a distinguished figure in the realm of transgender rights advocacy and social work, with her base situated in Mumbai. The year 2014 marked a pivotal moment in her journey, as she emerged as a petitioner in a historic ruling by the Supreme Court, a decision that granted legal recognition to transgender individuals while bestowing upon them an array of civil rights and protective measures. Anchoring her efforts is the Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust, a non-profit organization that has remained actively engaged for numerous decades.

Sreegauri Sawant Vick’s Campaign:

Vicks campaign, entitled ‘Touch of Care,’ artfully combines two contentious subjects – adoption and transgender rights – to craft a poignant narrative that leaves a lasting impact, transcending its concise 3-minute duration.

This is the chronicle of Gauri Sawant, a transgender activist who embraces the role of a parent by adopting the orphaned Gayatri, while valiantly confronting societal prejudices to raise her as her own.

Based on actual events, the video commences with Gayatri’s journey to a boarding school, offering a glimpse into the heartwarming encounter that led to her adoption by Gauri. Under the skillful direction of Neeraj Ghaywan, renowned for his work in the film “Masaan,” the advertisement subtly underscores the poignant reality that prompts Gauri to separate from her daughter, sparing her the painful ordeals she endures daily.

In a poignant moment, Gayatri questions, “My Civics book asserts that everyone is entitled to fundamental rights. So, why is my mother denied them? This is why I aspire to become a lawyer, not a doctor – for my mother.”

Crafted by Publicis Singapore on behalf of Procter & Gamble, the video traces the life of Gayatri, who, at the tender age of 6, loses her biological mother, a sex worker, to HIV AIDS.

The narrative reaches its culmination with Gayatri’s resolute pledge to grow into a lawyer, dedicated to securing equal rights for her mother and all transgender individuals in India. The story of Gayatri and Gauri remains an enduring testament. Here are some Twitter responses:

Released on Vicks India’s official YouTube channel on March 30, 2017, and has garnered more than 11 Million views.