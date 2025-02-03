Anurag Basu talks about ‘Aashiqui 3’ production plans and Triptii Dimri’s exit

Since the announcement of Anurag Basu and Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Aashiqui 3,’ fans have been awaiting further details. Following postponement reports after Triptii Dimri exited the project, the director has confirmed production plans. Her exit made headlines as reports said that the makers believed that Dimri was ‘too exposed’ after ‘Animal.’ It stated that the ‘Aashiqui’ universe sought an actress who could reflect ‘purity and demeanour.’

Anurag Basu recently shared an update during an interview with ANI. “We will start the shoot next month.” He also confirmed that currently, the film is in the pre-production stage.

Moreover, during his conversation with HT City, the director opened up about the rumours surrounding Dimri’s exit. He said, “I don’t know what’s the film called right now. The shoot starts this month. We have not finalised the female lead right now. It will be announced in a week.” The director added, “Image was not the reason. I am the last person to judge an actor on the basis of the other characters they have played on screen. Aashiqui was not even the story anymore… I don’t know the source of these stories which came out.”

Talking about her exit, he said, “Most important thing is dates. Triptii is shooting for a film with Vishal Bhardwaj, and my film goes on floors this month too. She is still my best friend. I really like her as an actress. You should ask her too what happened.”

Previously, a source close to the development cited the said reason to Hindustan Times. “The fundamental requirement to be the heroine of Aashiqui 3 is innocence reflecting through, and as observed by the team behind the film. Triptii Dimri with her recent films has become too exposed to be cast in this romantic film which demands purity in demeanour from the female lead.”

While Triptii Dimri received widespread recognition for her role in ‘Animal,’ she also faced significant backlash from a segment of viewers for her bold scenes. In her conversation with Ranveer Allahabadia, the actress opened up on the criticism. “I cried a lot after Animal, for at least two-three days. I was not used to this at all. This happened all of a sudden, and I never expected I would have to face criticism of this magnitude. People were writing rubbish, and you know how nasty they can get.” Following ‘Animal,’ Dimri signed back-to-back films and earned the moniker of ‘National Crush.’