Sonu Sood’s encounter with a para-athlete who walked from Haryana to Mumbai

Sonu Sood, known for his philanthropic efforts and larger-than-life on-screen presence, recently had an unforgettable meeting with a devoted fan, Sandeep, a para-athlete from Haryana. Sandeep’s incredible journey, which involved walking all the way from Haryana to Mumbai, was motivated by his desire to meet the actor who has become a national hero for his charitable work.

The actor shared a video of their interaction on social media, capturing a moment that was both touching and inspiring. In the video, Sandeep, who had been waiting in Mumbai for 12 days to meet Sood, proudly showed off an international medal he had won in the past. Sonu Sood, visibly moved by the athlete’s determination, took the medal and presented it back to Sandeep as a symbol of respect and admiration. He praised Sandeep’s spirit, saying, “Great work, bhai. Stay happy always and keep doing great things for the nation.”

Sandeep also opened up about the struggles he faces as a disabled athlete, detailing the daily challenges he encounters, such as the difficulty in performing basic tasks like using the restroom. Despite these obstacles, his resolve to meet Sonu Sood was unwavering. His journey from Haryana to Mumbai, spanning several hundred kilometers, stands as a testament to his determination and the impact that Sonu Sood has had on people across the country.

Sonu Sood, clearly touched by Sandeep’s dedication, expressed a desire to visit Sandeep’s home in Haryana during his next trip to the state. The actor also posed for a photo with the para-athlete, wishing him continued success in his future endeavors.

In addition to this emotional encounter, Sonu Sood is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, ‘Fateh’, slated to hit theaters on January 10, 2025. The cyber-crime thriller, which will mark Sood’s directorial debut, promises action sequences that rival those of Hollywood blockbusters. The film, produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions, will feature Sood alongside stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Naseeruddin Shah.