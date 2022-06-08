Sonu Sood thrilled with audiences’ love to Chandbardai in Prithviraaj

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood’s recently released film ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ could not earn much at the box office. During a recent interview, Sonu Sood talked about this and also answered the question of the film not getting the expected response. Sonu has played the role of Chandbardai in this film.

Sonu said, “This film is very special for me. I have got an opportunity to play a wonderful role in it. People have also showered me with a lot of love through this film. I thank the audience for loving it so much.”

Sonu further said, “Maybe this film did not get the business as expected, but we need to accept that things have changed a lot after the pandemic. I would say that I am happy with the way people have shown love till now. I am also grateful to him for that.”

After watching the film, people are praising Sonu’s performance fiercely.

Made in a mega budget of 300 crores, this film has collected 16.10 crores on the third day (Sunday). Earlier, the film had earned Rs 10.70 crore on the opening day (Friday) and Rs 12.60 crore on the second day (Saturday).

Accordingly, the film, which was released in more than 3,750 screens, has collected a box office collection of Rs 39.40 crore from India in the first weekend, ie, 3 days. At the same time, worldwide the film has earned more than 60 crores.

This film is directed by Dr. Chandra Prakash Dwivedi. Apart from Sonu, Manushi Chhillar, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Sakshi Tanwar, Ashutosh Rana, Lalit Tiwari and Manav Vij are also in the lead roles. The film has been released in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.