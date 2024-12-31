Sonu Sood seeks blessings at Golden Temple ahead of ‘Fateh’ release

Ahead of the highly anticipated release of his directorial debut, ‘Fateh’, actor Sonu Sood made a heartfelt visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab.

The actor shared a video of his spiritual journey on social media, offering prayers at the sacred shrine and interacting warmly with his fans.

In his post, he expressed, “Waheguru ji da Khalsa, Waheguru ji di Fateh.”

‘Fateh’, ready to hit theaters on January 10, 2025, marks Sood’s first foray into direction. The film, an action-packed thriller, delves into the world of cybercrime, drawing inspiration from real-life events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sood, who is both the director and lead actor, shared his excitement about the project, describing it as a journey fueled by passion and purpose.

He emphasized that ‘Fateh’ sheds light on the hidden battles fought in the digital realm, and he hopes it will captivate audiences with its intense action sequences and gripping storyline.

The actor also expressed his anticipation for the film’s teaser, calling it a sneak peek into the world they have painstakingly created.

“It’s a glimpse into a world we’ve poured our hearts into, and I can’t wait for viewers to experience the adrenaline, emotions, and sheer power of ‘Fateh’,” Sood said. He further described the film as a tribute to every hero who dares to fight against overwhelming odds.

The star-studded cast of ‘Fateh’ includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah, with the film’s production promising high-octane action and an engaging narrative.

To elevate its global appeal, Hollywood professionals, including directors of photography, research teams, and action choreographers, have been enlisted.

Produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, ‘Fateh’ aims to highlight the critical issue of cybercrime and its far-reaching impact on society.

Prior to his visit to the Golden Temple, Sonu Sood had also visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, where he prayed for the success of the film.

Reflecting on his spiritual journey, he shared, “When I made the film ‘Fateh’, it started with the darshan of Baba Mahakal, and now, as we begin our promotions, I pray that with his blessings, our film becomes successful.”