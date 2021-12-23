Sonu Sood makes action sequence in ‘Fateh’

The famous Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has already put ‘Fateh’ into his bag, an action thriller directed by Abhinandan Gupta.

The film is influenced by real-life incidents, where the Dabangg villain will be seen creating an action sequence.

Sonu Sood stated, “The story piqued my interest. It is one of the most crucial subjects that need our attention. As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. I am extremely excited to bring this thought-provoking story to the audience.”

The film will be produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions. Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios shared commenting on the development, “Sonu is a fine actor and has proved himself constantly for the last decade and a half. But given what he has done over the last year has made him a true hero. I’m sure his return to the big screen as the protagonist in such a gripping story will be exciting for everyone.”

The film is expected to go on the floors in early 2022.

(With inputs from IANS)