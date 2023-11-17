Sonam Kapoor Shares Moments from David Beckham’s Mumbai Bash

Sonam Kapoor shares glimpses of the lavish party hosted for football icon David Beckham on Instagram. The pictures feature Sonam, her husband Anand Ahuja, and Beckham, as well as Anil Kapoor. In the caption, Sonam expresses pleasure in introducing David Beckham to a bit of India, thanking her team for putting the event together.

The Wednesday night celebration saw the presence of prominent figures in the entertainment industry, including Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Malaika Arora. Sonam looked stunning in a vibrant saree and white kaftan blouse, adorned with elegant jewelry. The event showcased a beautiful decor, as captured in various social media pictures.

Arjun Kapoor, accompanied by girlfriend Malaika Arora, and Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput, were among the notable attendees. Karisma Kapoor opted for traditional attire, while other guests like Ritesh Sidhwani, Dolly Sidhwani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Akhtar added to the star-studded affair.

Advertisement

English football legend David Beckham, currently in India as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador, attended the party. Apart from the celebration, Beckham also witnessed the ODI World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand. The star-studded event showcased the intersection of sports and entertainment on a memorable evening in Mumbai.