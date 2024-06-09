Sonam Kapoor receives THIS book from husband Anand Ahuja on birthday

Today marks a special milestone for Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor as she celebrates her 39th birthday. The actress, known for her stunning performances and impeccable style, has been showered with heartfelt wishes from friends, family, and fans across social media.

Among the many warm messages, one gift stood out, reflecting the deep bond she shares with her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to reveal Anand’s thoughtful present: a first edition of Rabindranath Tagore’s “Gitanjali,” translated into English. Expressing her gratitude, she posted a photo of herself holding the precious book and wrote, “Birthday present by my amazing husband. First edition Gitanjali by Tagore translated in English. Thank you, Anand. I don’t know what I did to deserve you.” In a follow-up story, she gave her followers a sneak peek into the book with a short video, highlighting the significance of the gift.

The celebration didn’t stop there. Sonam’s parents, Anil and Sunita Kapoor, also shared touching birthday messages on Instagram. Anil Kapoor, the proud father, posted a series of photos capturing cherished moments with his daughter.

His caption read, “Happy Birthday, Sonam! @sonamkapoor, My firstborn! You’ve always been so special to me. Watching you grow into the wonderful person you are today has been a true blessing. Seeing how you handle everything with such grace and strength—whether it’s being an amazing mom to Vayu, a loving wife, or the caring daughter and sister you are—fills me with pride every single day. Your ability to balance everything and still shine so brightly is truly inspiring. You are the woman who can do it all, and you do it with such style and heart. Wishing you a year filled with joy, success, and all the love you deserve. Love Dad!”

Sunita Kapoor’s heartfelt message added another layer of warmth to the occasion. She wrote, “Happiest bday to my darling daughter. To my first born ,may you always be surrounded by the people you love and may all gods bounties be showered on you and I pray happiness finds you wherever you go… love you so much, thank you for all that you do. May you stay as warm , generous , giving, empathetic and kind as you are , love you beta.”

Sonam Kapoor’s birthday celebration is a testament to the love and admiration she receives from her close ones. As she steps into another year, her fans and loved ones continue to cheer her on, celebrating not just her career but the wonderful person she is.