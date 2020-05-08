Amidst the lockdown, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja, who got married on May 8th, 2018 are celebrating their second wedding anniversary. The duo is currently at their New Delhi residence. The power couple met four years back and since then, have been inseparable, giving some major couple goals. From their first meeting to celebrating their second marriage anniversary together, their love story is no less than a fairytale.

On their special day, The two are busy making the day special for one another. While Anand got a pre-anniversary gift for Sonam, a Nintendo Switch, the actress wished her husband with an adorable post on social media.

Sonam took to her official Instagram handle to share their first-ever picture she clicked with her husband. In the picture, the actress can be seen planting a kiss on Anand’s cheek, who has a goofy expression on his face. Alongside the still, Sonam penned a heartfelt note on how she met Anand four years ago and found him “unbelievably cool and sexy”. The actress also writes that she is thrilled to have him for the rest of her life.

Sonam’s post read, “Our first picture together.. 4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool and sexy., he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you @anandahuja , your compassion, kindness, generosity and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism. Thank you for being my partner and standing besides me for these 4 years. They have been my most fulfilling. Happy happy anniversary husband. I’m soo thrilled I get to keep you for the rest of my life. I love you the most and I know you love me the best and the most. That I promise you is the greatest gift I’ve ever received. (sic).”

Post this, several celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Neha Dhupia and others commented on Sonam’s post and wished the couple on their special day. The couple tied the knot in the presence of almost every B-towner.