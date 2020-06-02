Dabangg actress Sonakshi Sinha is celebrating her 33 birthday on Tuesday. There’s no denying that the actress has come a long way as far as Bollywood is concerned. She has carved a niche for herself in the industry. She stepped into Bollywood with Salman Khan’s Dabangg and since then she has been unstoppable. She has managed to garner a lot of public attention and still enjoys it.

Being a part of renowned films like Rowdy Rathore, Lootera, Mission Mangal and many more, she has been acing her impeccable acting skills like a pro.

As Shatrughan Sinha’s daughter turned a year older, the actress is celebrating her virtual birthday amidst lockdown. She has been receiving virtual birthday wishes in this lockdown phase.

On this special occasion, let’s take a tour to the flashback memories of the actress: