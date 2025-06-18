Sonakshi Sinha drops eerie track ‘Kaali Raatein’ ahead of ‘Nikita Roy’ release

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is building anticipation for her upcoming supernatural thriller ‘Nikita Roy’ with the release of a haunting new track titled ‘Kaali Raatein’.

The song, unveiled in collaboration with Saregama, perfectly captures the dark, mysterious vibe of the film.

Sharing the track on Instagram, Sonakshi posted the music video with the caption: “Not all dark nights are silent; some haunt you with a tune! #KaaliRaatein is out now.”

The song features Sonakshi herself, stepping into the shadowy world of ‘Nikita Roy’, where the line between reality and the supernatural seems to blur.

With its chilling vocals and striking visuals, ‘Kaali Raatein’ sets the mood for what promises to be a spine-tingling cinematic experience.

Check ‘Kaali Raatein’ from ‘Nikita Roy’:

‘Nikita Roy’, directed by Sonakshi’s brother Kussh Sinha, is now going to hit theatres on June 27, 2025. The film was originally scheduled for release on May 30, but the team has not shared why the date was pushed back.

Announcing the updated release date on Instagram, Sonakshi urged fans to “mark their calendars” for the suspense-filled thriller.

“Our edge-of-the-seat thriller ‘Nikita Roy’ now has a new release date! Catch the suspense unfold on the big screen on 27th June 2025!” she wrote.

Produced by Nicky Bhagnani, Vicky Bhagnani, and Ankur Takrani under the Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Film banner, ‘Nikita Roy’ also has production support from Kratos Entertainment and Nikita Pai Films. The ensemble cast features big names like Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar, adding to the excitement around the film.

Several co-producers, including Anand Mehta, Prakash Nand Bijlani, Shakti Bhatnagar, Mehnaaz Shaikh, and Prem Raj Joshi, have also backed the project.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi is also making headlines for her upcoming debut in the Telugu film industry. She’s going to star in ‘Jatadhara’, a supernatural fantasy thriller directed by Venkat Kalyan. The film features Sudheer Babu in the lead role and also stars Shilpa Shirodkar, Rain Anjali, and Divya Vij in key parts.