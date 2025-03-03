Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s playful banter delights fans

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal continue to give fans glimpses of their fun-loving bond, leaving social media buzzing with their adorable chemistry.

The couple, who tied the knot in June last year, recently shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes moment that had their followers in splits.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Sonakshi posted a light-hearted video on Instagram, capturing an unfiltered moment inside a car. While she was busy making a reel, Zaheer secretly recorded her without her knowledge. When she finally caught him in the act, her playful reaction was priceless.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Bursting into laughter, Sonakshi could be heard saying, “Delete it, Zaheer.”

The actress captioned the video, “BTS of my Insta story,” adding to the fun vibe of the post. Fans were quick to shower the couple with heart emojis and comments, enjoying their candid dynamic.

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been treating their fans to several glimpses of their life together since their intimate wedding on June 23, held at their Mumbai residence.

The celebrations were followed by a star-studded party at Bastian, a popular hotspot in the city, with Bollywood’s big names in attendance.

The couple, who dated for seven years before tying the knot, recently appeared on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’. They opened up about their journey, sharing funny anecdotes from their dating days. Zaheer humorously recalled how approaching Sonakshi’s father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, wasn’t an easy task.

“A couple of times when I visited them, there were 6-8 bodyguards around. How could I possibly ask for her hand in marriage?” Zaheer joked, leaving the audience in laughter.

Sonakshi added to the lighthearted exchange, revealing how the proposal conversation unfolded. “Zaheer told me, ‘I think we’re ready to talk to the parents,’ and I said, ‘Okay, then talk to them.’ He replied, ‘Why should I? I’ve already spoken to my father. You should speak to yours.'”

Eventually, Sonakshi took the plunge and approached her father. “He was happy, so everyone was happy,” she said with a smile.

The couple first shared screen space in the 2022 film ‘Double XL’ and have been inseparable ever since.