Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal: Family get-together before the big day

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, are gearing up for their wedding on June 23. Ahead of the big day, the couple celebrated with a warm family gathering on Thursday evening, creating a buzz on social media.

Fashion designer Marzia Tyeby Bhobe shared a heartwarming photo on her Instagram Stories, capturing the essence of the joyful pre-wedding meet-up. The snapshot featured Sonakshi, Zaheer, and their families, all smiles as they posed together for a selfie. Standing side by side, Zaheer and Sonakshi’s father, Shatrughan Sinha, looked cheerful, reflecting the joyous mood of the occasion. Sonakshi’s mother, Poonam Sinha, also joined in the family photo, adding to the festive spirit.

Dressed in a stylish white outfit, Sonakshi radiated happiness. Outside the house, cameras caught Zaheer and Shatrughan Sinha sharing a light moment, smiling broadly for the photographers.

The excitement continued online, with another picture making the rounds, showing Zaheer in a lively moment with his friends. Saqib Saleem, actor and brother of Huma Qureshi, posted a group photo on Instagram on Wednesday. The image showed Zaheer and his close friends, all smiles, celebrating the upcoming nuptials.

Sonakshi and Zaheer’s love story has been a topic of admiration, with the couple dating for seven years. Their journey from friendship to romance has captivated many hearts. Now, as they prepare to take their vows in Mumbai, their fans are eagerly awaiting the big day.

A leaked wedding invitation, which surfaced online, confirmed the wedding date and venue, adding to the anticipation. The invite revealed a beautifully planned ceremony, promising a blend of traditional and contemporary elements.

As the wedding date approaches, fans and followers of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are keenly following every update, eager to witness the union of these two beloved stars. The couple’s journey has been a testament to their strong bond, and their upcoming wedding is sure to be a grand celebration of love and togetherness.