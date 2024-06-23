Manisha Koirala wishes Sonakshi Sinha joy ahead of wedding to Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha, renowned actress and daughter of film veteran Shatrughan Sinha, is set to marry her long-time boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal, this Sunday. Excitement is in the air as fans and friends alike send their best wishes. One heartfelt message came from her ‘Heeramandi’ co-star, Manisha Koirala.

Manisha Koirala took to Instagram stories to share her well-wishes, posting a picture of herself and Sonakshi dressed in matching teal blue ethnic outfits from their ‘Heeramandi’ promotion days. “All my good wishes, Sonakshi,” Manisha wrote, adding a personal touch to her congratulations.

Leading up to the wedding, both Sonakshi and Zaheer celebrated with their respective bachelor and bachelorette parties. Sonakshi posted glimpses of her celebrations, including a photo with her close friend and fellow actress Huma Qureshi. The parties were filled with joy and laughter, setting a festive tone for the upcoming nuptials.

On Thursday night, Zaheer appeared with Sonakshi’s father in Bandra, Mumbai. The two posed happily for photographers, marking another moment of the family’s public support for the couple.

Adding to the wedding excitement, an audio invitation from Sonakshi and Zaheer recently went viral. The invitation, styled like a magazine cover, featured a snowy backdrop with Zaheer kissing Sonakshi on the cheek. In the audio, the couple reportedly confirmed their wedding, expressing their readiness to embark on this new chapter as husband and wife.

Despite the public excitement, Sonakshi and Zaheer have maintained a relatively private relationship. They first worked together in the 2022 film ‘Double XL’, and while they’ve shared affectionate photos on social media, they haven’t openly discussed their romance.

As the wedding day approaches, fans eagerly await more updates. The union of Sonakshi and Zaheer is not just a celebration of love but also a melding of two artistic souls in the Indian film industry. Best wishes to the happy couple as they step into married life.