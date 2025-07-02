‘Son of Sardaar 2’ title track brings Ajay Devgn’s swagger with turban, tashan and bhangra

Ajay Devgn is back in his element, turban, tashan, and all. The title track of ‘Son of Sardaar 2’, the much-awaited sequel to the 2012 action-comedy, has just dropped, and it’s as full of energy as you’d expect.

Shot in the heartland of Punjab, the video shows Devgn dancing with gusto against a vibrant rural backdrop, surrounded by colorful festivities and traditional beats.

Advertisement

The song, sung by Romy and Sudhir Yaduvanshi, features music composed by Harsh Upadhyay. The lyrics, penned by Shabbir Ahmed, Khara, and Sukriti Bhardwaj, celebrate Punjabi pride with a modern flair.

Advertisement

Directed by ‘Kali Jotta’ fame Vijay Kumar Arora, ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ stars an ensemble cast including Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, and late actor Mukul Dev in his final screen appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

The film also features Sharat Saxena, Ashwini Kalsekar, Roshni Walia, and Sahil Mehta.

This time around, the story travels beyond Punjab, with parts of the film shot in Edinburgh, London, and Chandigarh. Devgn reprises his role as Jassi, while Mrunal Thakur steps in as Rabia, bringing fresh charm to the sequel.

Ravi Kishan plays the fierce Raja, while Sanjay Mishra is expected to deliver his trademark humor as Bantu Pandey.

Unlike the original film, which revolved around a comical family feud in a Punjabi village, the sequel aims to blend its homegrown humor with a broader canvas, more characters, and cross-continental drama.

The vibe, however, remains rooted in its signature mix of action, laughs, and heartfelt emotion.

The original ‘Son of Sardaar’, directed by Ashwani Dhir, featured Sonakshi Sinha opposite Devgn and was known for its masala mix of action, comedy, and romance. While it had a divided critical reception, it earned applause for its high-spirited performances and catchy soundtrack.

‘Son of Sardaar 2’ is production of Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, along with N R Pachisia and Pravin Talreja. The film is ready for a theatrical release on July 25, 2025.