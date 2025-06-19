‘Son of Sardaar 2’ release date announced: Ajay Devgn returns on THIS date!

Ajay Devgn is all ready to bring back his much-loved Sardaar avatar to the big screen. The actor recently took to Instagram to reveal that ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ will hit theatres on July 25, 2026.

Sharing the first poster of the film, he teased fans with the tagline: “The Return of the Sardaar.”

In the poster, Ajay is in full Sardaar style, donning a turban while balancing confidently on two moving tankers. So far, the makers haven’t shared more details about the plot or the rest of the cast, but the announcement alone has stirred excitement among fans who fondly remember the first film.

Released in 2012, ‘Son of Sardaar’ was a lively mix of action, comedy, and romance. Directed by Ashwani Dhir, the movie starred Ajay Devgn alongside Sonakshi Sinha. It followed the story of Jassi, who returns to his ancestral village in Punjab, only to get caught in a long-standing family rivalry.

The film was popular for its colourful Punjabi flavour, catchy songs, and humorous storyline, though it received mixed critical reviews at the time.

Ajay’s announcement for the sequel comes just weeks after his recent release ‘Raid 2’, which hit theatres on May 1, 2025. In ‘Raid 2’, Devgn teamed up with Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, and Rajat Kapoor, delivering another gripping performance in a crime drama based on real-life tax raids.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the sequel continued the story that first captivated audiences in the 2018 film ‘Raid’, which starred Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D’Cruz. The original film drew inspiration from one of India’s longest-running income tax raids in the 1980s.

While the wait for more details on ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ continues, the first poster alone has generated plenty of buzz.