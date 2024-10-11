Sohum Shah to announce new film on October 12, six years after ‘Tumbbad’

Sohum Shah is ready to make his much-anticipated return to the silver screen, with the announcement of his next film set for October 12. This comes six years after the release of his groundbreaking horror-fantasy film, ‘Tumbbad’, which has since become a modern classic in Indian cinema.

Recently, ‘Tumbbad’ re-released in theaters, and its renewed success has taken many by surprise. The film, directed by Rahi Anil Barve and co-produced by Shah himself, initially captured audiences with its eerie yet visually stunning portrayal of folklore and greed.

Now, years later, the re-release has broken box office records, earning three times more than it did during its original run in 2018. As it enters its fifth week in theaters, the film shows no signs of slowing down.

The re-release has re-ignited public interest in Shah’s career, making the upcoming announcement even more exciting. Fans are eager to see what the talented actor-producer has in store.

His previous work with ‘Tumbbad’ left a lasting impression, not only for its captivating storytelling but also for its technical brilliance and unique take on folklore-inspired horror.

As Sohum Shah prepares to reveal his new film project, expectations are high. Given the impact ‘Tumbbad’ had on both critics and audiences, his next venture will undoubtedly be under intense scrutiny.

With ‘Tumbbad’ once again in the spotlight, Shah’s next move could very well set the tone for his future as a filmmaker and actor.