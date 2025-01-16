Soha Ali Khan rushes to Saif’s side after shocking robbery attack

Soha Ali Khan was seen leaving Lilavati Hospital with her husband, Kunal Kemmu, after visiting her brother, Saif Ali Khan, who was recently hospitalized following a shocking robbery attempt at his Bandra residence.

The incident, which occurred on January 16, 2025, left the actor with six stab wounds as he attempted to stop a burglar who had attacked the house help.

Advertisement

The burglar reportedly broke into the house in the early hours of the morning, and when Saif heard the commotion, he rushed to intervene.

Advertisement

At the time of the attack, Saif’s wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and other family members were at home but were asleep. Saif was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

His family, including Soha, Kareena, and their children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, have been constantly by his side.

Kareena, who also visited Saif, was with heightened security as she made her way into the hospital.

In an official statement, Saif’s team reassured his fans that he is out of danger following the surgery. “Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery, and the doctors are closely monitoring his progress. All family members are safe, and the police are investigating the incident,” the statement read.

The team also thanked the medical professionals at Lilavati Hospital, including Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, and Dr. Leena Jain, for their swift and effective care.

The attack has left the film industry and fans in shock, with many celebrities expressing their concern for Saif’s well-being.

His ‘Devara’ co-stars, Jr. NTR, Chiranjeevi, and Pooja Bhatt, among others, have all sent their wishes for his speedy recovery. Many have also raised concerns about safety in Mumbai following the incident.

The Mumbai police have arrested three suspects in connection with the attack, and investigations are ongoing.