Captain America returns: Sam Wilson’s next big mission lands on OTT this May!

Marvel fans, assemble! If you missed catching ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ on the big screen, here’s your chance to stream the star-spangled action from your couch.

Disney+ has officially announced that the blockbuster will begin streaming on May 28, marking a heroic entry into the OTT universe.

Following a theatrical run that raked in over $415 million worldwide, the film is now ready to bring its adrenaline-pumping drama home.

This new installment plants Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson—formerly known as The Falcon—firmly in the boots (and shield) of Captain America, continuing his journey post-‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ series.

This time, the stakes are higher, the politics messier, and the threats deadlier. Wilson crosses paths with the newly elected U.S. President, Thaddeus Ross, played by none other than Harrison Ford.

Their seemingly routine meeting turns into a ticking time bomb, dragging Wilson into a tangled web of global danger.

With a mysterious enemy pulling strings behind the scenes, Captain America must navigate political landmines and international chaos—without losing his humanity. It’s a story of courage, leadership, and what it truly means to carry the shield in a world that’s always changing.

Directed by Julius Onah, ‘Brave New World’ packs a serious punch with its stellar cast: Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Tim Blake Nelson round out the ensemble, making for a film that balances character depth with Marvel’s signature action.

Behind the scenes, the film is powered by Marvel’s dream team—Kevin Feige and Nate Moore lead the production, while Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Their combined magic has once again delivered a movie that fans are calling both “thrilling” and “surprisingly emotional.”

If you’ve been following Marvel’s ever-expanding universe, you know this story is far from over. ‘Brave New World’ sets the stage for future showdowns and alliances, with ‘Thunderbolts’ already making waves in theatres and grossing over $273 million globally.

And yes, the Marvel train keeps rolling—’The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ lines up to hit cinemas on July 25, 2025.