‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ title track offers a glimpse into Aamir Khan’s sports drama

The much-awaited title track of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, starring Aamir Khan, is finally out. And, it packs a punch of warmth, energy, and inspiration.

The film, going to release in theatres on June 20, 2025, is a spiritual sequel to ‘Taare Zameen Par’ and follows a heartfelt storyline centred around individuals with intellectual disabilities finding confidence and joy through basketball.

The freshly released song gives audiences their first emotional taste of what’s to come. The track, a lively blend of rhythm and spirit, showcases Aamir Khan as a coach navigating his own personal setbacks while mentoring a team of intellectually disabled players.

He’s not just teaching them basketball. He’s helping them believe in themselves.

Check the ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ title track here:

Composed by the celebrated music trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the title track is rich in both melody and message. Voices of Siddharth Mahadevan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Divya Kumar soar over the soundtrack, while Amitabh Bhattacharya’s lyrics tie emotion and motivation seamlessly.

Visually, the song is a delight — we see Aamir’s character cheering from the sidelines, coaching passionately, and celebrating with his team as they land basket after basket on the court.

One sequence even shows the underdog team outplaying their opponents in dramatic fashion, reinforcing the film’s theme of triumph against odds.

Adding a sweet layer to the narrative, the song hints at a budding relationship between Aamir’s character and Genelia Deshmukh’s, who plays his romantic interest. Their chemistry appears lighthearted and friendly.

Earlier, the trailer had introduced Aamir’s character as a man caught in a legal bind due to a drink-and-drive incident, which leads to his court-ordered community service — coaching a team of intellectually disabled players. What begins as a reluctant responsibility soon becomes a transformative journey for him and his team.