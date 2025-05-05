Actor Prakash Raj weighs in on banning Fawad Khan’s ‘Abir Gulaal’

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s Bollywood comeback, ‘Abir Gulaal,’ with Vaani Kapoor, will not release in Indian theatres. Sources in the Centre’s Information and Broadcasting Ministry confirmed the news. The decision comes after the tragic Pahalgam attack, which claimed at least 26 innocent lives. Now, actor Prakash Raj, known for speaking his mind, has opened up on the issue.

Speaking with Lallantop, Prakash Raj opened up on the bans and rampant criticism against films. He said, “I’m not for any banning of films, whether it’s right-wing or a propaganda film. Let people decide. People have the right. You can’t ban films unless it’s pornography or about child abuse. But thought process? So what? Let them come, no.”

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@vaanikapoor)



He went on to add that lately, public sentiments are hurt over every little thing. As an example, he referenced the backlash against Deepika Padukone for ‘Padmaavat’ and ‘Pathaan.’ For the unversed, her orange bikini in ‘Pathaan’ stirred a row of criticism. “Today, anybody can get hurt. ‘I’ll cut the nose of Deepika Padukone! I’ll behead her!’ Useey kya hoga (what effect would that have)?. Shah Rukh Khan… just because of a colour? Besharam rang na… they can make a hue and cry about anything they want and the present power are letting that happen, to create a fear in the society.”

Moreover, he also discussed Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ controversy. Prakash Raj questioned the government. “The Kashmir Files releases without trouble. Others? Not so lucky.” He noted selective criticism, calling out the government. “When too much power is given to anyone, they become intolerable.”

Meanwhile, amid the boycott calls against ‘Abir Gulaal,’ two previously released songs, ‘Khudaya Ishq’ and ‘Angreji Rangrasiya,’ are no longer available on YouTube India. Initially, the production house’s official channel uploaded both tracks. Moreover, users could also stream the tracks on Saregama’s YouTube channel, which owns the music rights. However, both videos are no longer available on YouTube India.

Also Read: Bengaluru Police summon Sonu Nigam over alleged Kannada remarks