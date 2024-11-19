Simi Garewal’s joke on Delhi’s air pollution goes viral

Simi Garewal, the veteran actress and talk show host, has added a dose of joke to Delhi’s ongoing battle with air pollution. Known for her sharp wit, Simi took to social media to make light of the city’s infamous winter smog, offering a clever take on the situation that had her followers in stitches.

As Delhi faces its usual seasonal air quality crisis, with pollution levels soaring in November and December, Simi posted a humorous image of three parrots. The caption read, “Honestly, guys! I am not a crow. I just arrived from Delhi.” The third parrot in the image had lost its usual green color, a funny nod to how the thick smog can obscure everything, even the birds.

The post quickly went viral, with many commenting on Simi’s playful yet pointed observation. One user quipped, “Pollution in Delhi turns the inside of a person grey more than the external blackish.”

Advertisement

Another responded with, “Good one!!,” while a third simply wrote, “Excellent.” The joke by Simi Garewal resonated with many, reflecting how Delhi’s pollution has become a perennial concern, particularly during the winter months.

Some followers took the humor even further. One joked, “Just check this crow; it must be wearing a muffler and an oversized half shirt,” while another aptly described the meme as “appropriate” given the pollution levels.

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality continues to decline, and educational institutions are taking action. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi University, and Jamia Millia Islamia have all switched to online classes until November 23 due to the hazardous air quality.

With the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching the “severe” category, the decision aims to protect the health of students and staff as the city battles the pollution crisis.

In a more drastic measure, Delhi’s Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, has proposed using artificial rain to tackle the smog that blankets the capital. He has called for an emergency meeting with experts to explore this solution in hopes of clearing the air and improving the city’s quality of life during this environmental emergency.