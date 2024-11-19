Delhi Air Pollution: AQI nears 500 as toxic smog hits train, flight operations

Toxic smog hit flight and train operations in Delhi as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital and its surrounding areas touched the hazardous level of 500 early Tuesday morning.

According to reports, more than 20 trains were delayed and at least eight flights diverted due to low visibility.

The overall AQI of Delhi was recorded at 494 as of 6 am on Tuesday, with most of the 35 air quality monitoring stations observing the AQI of 490 and above.

Advertisement

Indigo Airlines, in an advisory issued on social media platform X, said that foggy weather has affected travel conditions and advised people to plan accordingly.

“Foggy weather in Delhi, Amritsar & Chandigarh is affecting travel conditions, including slow-moving traffic and possible changes to flight operations. Please plan accordingly and stay updated on the flight status for a smooth journey, it said.

In view of the deteriorating air quality, schools and colleges have moved their classes to online. Delhi LG VK Saxena Monday announced staggered office timings to manage peak hour traffic rush.

Additionally, the Delhi government has also imposed Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to tackle the high levels of air pollution.

Under the GRAP-4, BS-IV or older diesel medium and heavy goods vehicles have been banned and all trucks and light commercial vehicles, except those carrying essential supplies, have been barred from entering the city.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna has asked judges to allow virtual hearings wherever possible in view of the severe pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

He, however, declined a request by senior lawyers to go completely online.

The CJI told the lawyers that courts function in hybrid mode and they can choose to appear virtually for the hearing.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta and senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan had made the request.