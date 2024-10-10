Simi Garewal mourns old flame Ratan Tata: “Farewell, my friend”

Simi Garewal has expressed her deep sorrow over the passing of Ratan Tata, the iconic Indian industrialist, on her social media account.

Sharing a heartfelt tribute alongside a collage of photos from his appearance on her show, ‘Rendezvous with Simi Garewal’, she wrote, “They say you have gone… It’s too hard to bear your loss… too hard… Farewell, my friend.”

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away at the age of 86 in Mumbai on Wednesday. The industrial titan had been in the intensive care unit of Breach Candy Hospital since Monday. His passing marks the end of an era, as Tata played a pivotal role in shaping one of India’s largest conglomerates, with influence stretching across industries from salt to software.

Tata’s leadership of Tata Group, lasting over two decades, saw some immense growth, philanthropy, and a focus on innovation. As a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honor, Tata was celebrated not only for his business acumen but also for his contributions to the country’s development.

Simi Garewal, an actress known for her roles in films like ‘Mera Naam Joker’ and ‘Karz’, as well as her successful talk show, ‘Rendezvous with Simi Garewal’, had a unique relationship with Tata. Not many know, but the two shared a romantic history.

Despite parting ways, they remained close friends over the years. In a 2011 interview, Simi reflected on their connection, describing Tata as “perfection”—a man with humor, modesty, and a gentlemanly demeanor. She emphasized that money was never a driving force for him, noting how relaxed he appeared when abroad compared to his life in India.

Tata’s passing leaves a void not just in the business world but also in the hearts of those who knew him personally. His legacy will continue through the businesses he nurtured, the charitable endeavors he supported, and the lasting impact he had on those.