# Bollywood

Sikandar Twitter (X) review: Fans say ‘bring back the old Salman!’

The story follows Sanjay "Sikandar" Rajkot, a powerful figure who becomes a target of Minister Rakesh Pradhan after an act of revenge.

Statesman Web | March 31, 2025 12:16 pm

Sikandar Twitter (X) Review: Salman Khan’s much-anticipated action drama ‘Sikandar’ has finally landed in cinemas, and social media is buzzing with reactions. While Bhai’s loyal fan base turned up in droves, the verdict seems split.

Some are raving about Rashmika Mandanna’s performance, while others feel it’s time for Salman to rethink his choices.

Fans react to ‘Sikandar’: ‘Bring back the old Salman bhai’

One X (formerly Twitter) user didn’t hold back:
“Except for the entry, nothing is worth your money in #Sikandar. Sadly, #SalmanKhan bhai has stopped making any efforts to act. #RashmikaMandanna is actually the best in the film… Laut aao puraane Salman Bhai.”

Another urged Salman to take a break:
“@ARMurugadoss, you have cooked yak curd rice. @BeingSalmanKhan bhai, please take your own time, rest up, and come back when you’re fit and ready. We can wait, but it hurts to see you like this.”

Many fans seem to feel that the film lacks fresh storytelling:
“Sikandar Review—Totally Disappointed. Nothing New. I’m a huge fan of Salman, but it’s high time he thinks differently. Work on scripts rather than these types of films. Apart from some good scenes, it’s pathetic!”

The biggest concern? Salman’s energy levels:
“Just watched #Sikandar. Salman’s voice and physique were disappointing, and the story felt repetitive. He needs better scripts and efforts like in ‘Sultan’ or ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’. A comeback seems tough this time.”

About ‘Sikandar’:

Directed by A. R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, ‘Sikandar’ is an action-packed drama featuring Salman Khan in the lead role, with Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Kishore, Jatin Sarna, and Sanjay Kapoor rounding out the cast.

The story follows Sanjay “Sikandar” Rajkot, a powerful figure who becomes a target of Minister Rakesh Pradhan after an act of revenge. When his wife’s donated organs end up saving three lives, Pradhan goes after them, setting the stage for an intense battle.

What do you think? Have you watched ‘Sikandar’ yet? Let us know!

