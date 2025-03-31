Sikandar Twitter (X) review: Fans say ‘bring back the old Salman!’

Sikandar Twitter (X) Review: Salman Khan’s much-anticipated action drama ‘Sikandar’ has finally landed in cinemas, and social media is buzzing with reactions. While Bhai’s loyal fan base turned up in droves, the verdict seems split.

Some are raving about Rashmika Mandanna’s performance, while others feel it’s time for Salman to rethink his choices.

Fans react to ‘Sikandar’: ‘Bring back the old Salman bhai’

One X (formerly Twitter) user didn’t hold back:

“Except for the entry, nothing is worth your money in #Sikandar. Sadly, #SalmanKhan bhai has stopped making any efforts to act. #RashmikaMandanna is actually the best in the film… Laut aao puraane Salman Bhai.”

Another urged Salman to take a break:

“@ARMurugadoss, you have cooked yak curd rice. @BeingSalmanKhan bhai, please take your own time, rest up, and come back when you’re fit and ready. We can wait, but it hurts to see you like this.”

@ARMurugadoss you have cooked yak curd rice @BeingSalmanKhan bhai please take your own time take rest and once you feel your health is all fine you are back into shape then come back and do a movie we can wait but it hurts when we see you in such condition#Sikandar — puneet jhawar (@beingpuneetj) March 30, 2025

Many fans seem to feel that the film lacks fresh storytelling:

“Sikandar Review—Totally Disappointed. Nothing New. I’m a huge fan of Salman, but it’s high time he thinks differently. Work on scripts rather than these types of films. Apart from some good scenes, it’s pathetic!”

Sikandar Review- Totally Disappointed, Nothing New, I am huge fan of salman, but now it’s high time for him to think differently, Work on scripts rather than these bulshit Movies, Apart from some good scenes, it’s Pathetic !!#Sikandar #SalmanKhan #sikandarReview #Rashmika pic.twitter.com/RaVZ3mbT9F — Vk Reviews (@VishuKhatter) March 30, 2025

The biggest concern? Salman’s energy levels:

“Just watched #Sikandar. Salman’s voice and physique were disappointing, and the story felt repetitive. He needs better scripts and efforts like in ‘Sultan’ or ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’. A comeback seems tough this time.”

Just watched #Sikandar. Salman’s voice and physique were disappointing, and the story felt repetitive. He needs better scripts and efforts like in *Sultan* or *Bajrangi Bhaijaan*. A comeback seems tough this time.#SikandarEid2025 #sikandarmovie — SAZZU (@sh13sazzu) March 30, 2025

About ‘Sikandar’:

Directed by A. R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, ‘Sikandar’ is an action-packed drama featuring Salman Khan in the lead role, with Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Kishore, Jatin Sarna, and Sanjay Kapoor rounding out the cast.

The story follows Sanjay “Sikandar” Rajkot, a powerful figure who becomes a target of Minister Rakesh Pradhan after an act of revenge. When his wife’s donated organs end up saving three lives, Pradhan goes after them, setting the stage for an intense battle.

What do you think? Have you watched ‘Sikandar’ yet? Let us know!