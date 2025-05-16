Sidharth-Tamannaah’s ‘VVAN: Force of the Forrest’ set to release on THIS date!

Get ready to mark your calendars because Bollywood is all set to unleash a thrilling new adventure! Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia have officially announced the release date of their upcoming film ‘VVAN: Force of the Forest’ — and it’s hitting theatres on 15th May 2026.

This marks the first time the dynamic duo is sharing screen space, and they’re bringing some serious firepower with them — ‘VVAN’ is a joint venture between Balaji Telefilms and The Viral Fever (TVF), directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, and produced by Ekta Kapoor.

That’s quite the power-packed lineup.

So, what’s ‘VVAN’ all about? Think mystical forests, ancient legends, and temples that whisper secrets — all wrapped in high-octane action and mystery.

The film revolves against the backdrop of Central India’s lush greenery and promises a story that blends folk fantasy with pulse-racing adventure.

If you’re into gripping thrillers with a mythological twist, this one’s likely to be your cinematic treat.

Sidharth and Tamannaah dropped the big announcement on their Instagram handles this Friday, unveiling a mysterious new poster.

The caption teased, “The forest has whispered. The force will be unleashed on 15th May, 2026! Get ready for the big screen adventure!”

Earlier, the makers had already given us a sneak peek with two visually stunning posters, featuring both stars in what appears to be intense, layered avatars. The aesthetics scream “folk thriller” — and the mood is dark, mysterious, and completely intriguing.

The film’s concept is deeply rooted in Indian folklore, tapping into the stories passed down over generations — the kind that blur the lines between myth and reality. Expect eerie warnings, forest trails that hold ancient power, and maybe a few supernatural surprises.

Last month, Tamannaah’s involvement was officially confirmed through a teaser that kept things deliciously vague. In the teaser, the ‘Baahubali’ star runs barefoot into the forest in a red saree. She lights a lamp before coming across a spine-chilling sign. “Warning: Entering the forest after sunset isn’t allowed.”

Her face isn’t shown, but the suspense? Definitely dialed up.

The forest has whispered — and we’re listening.