Sidharth Malhotra celebrates 12 years in Bollywood

October 19 marks a milestone for actor Sidharth Malhotra, as it was on this day 12 years ago that he made his Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s acclaimed film ‘Student of the Year’. Alongside co-stars Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, Sidharth entered the film industry with a performance that captivated audiences and launched their careers.

To commemorate this special occasion, Sidharth took to his Instagram story to share heartfelt thanks to his fans. “12 amazing years of your love and support! Thank you for being with me on this journey.

Here’s to keeping the good times rolling and entertaining you all! Big love and hug!” Sidharth Malhotra wrote. He reflected on his gratitude for the unwavering support he has received throughout his career.

Varun Dhawan, another star of ‘Student of the Year’, also celebrated this anniversary on social media. Sharing a nostalgic video of himself in a car, he played the film’s memorable track “Ishq Wala Love” while expressing his own appreciation. “Thank you to these 12 years, thank you to Karan Johar, thank you to all the fans, and thank you for all the love,” he said, highlighting the bond they formed during their debut.

Released in October 2012, ‘Student of the Year’ is a romantic comedy that focuses on themes of love, friendship, and rivalry among three high school students. The film not only introduced the trio of Sidharth, Alia, and Varun to the audience but also featured seasoned actors like Rishi Kapoor and Ram Kapoor.

In the film, Varun portrayed a wealthy bully, while Sidharth’s character was the quintessential overachiever, embodying confidence and charm. Alia’s role as a privileged girl provided a fresh take on young love, illustrating the importance of relationships beyond materialism. The film quickly resonated with young viewers.