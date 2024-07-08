Shraddha Kapoor in monsoon songs: From romance to dance

Shraddha Kapoor, known for her captivating performances on-screen, also holds a special place in Bollywood’s monsoon melody scene. As the raindrops start to fall and the scent of wet earth fills the air, it’s the perfect time to delve into some of her most beloved songs that resonate with the season.

Cham Cham

Shraddha Kapoor’s “Cham Cham” from Baaghi, alongside Tiger Shroff, is a must-listen for its infectious energy and lively choreography that make it perfect for dancing in the rain.

Tum Hi Ho

In Aashiqui 2, Shraddha Kapoor’s rendition of “Tum Hi Ho” captivates with its soulful melody and heartfelt lyrics, ideal for setting a serene mood during romantic monsoon evenings.

Baarish

From Half Girlfriend, Shraddha’s portrayal in “Baarish” captures the essence of monsoon romance with its innocent charm and rain-soaked melodies, making it a timeless addition to any playlist.

Illegal Weapon 2.0

Featured in Street Dancer 3D, “Illegal Weapon 2.0” showcases Shraddha’s versatility with its pulsating beats and signature dance moves, perfect for energizing any monsoon gathering.

As the monsoon season unfolds, these songs by Shraddha Kapoor promise to add charm and magic to your musical journey, catering to every mood and moment amidst the rain-soaked backdrop of the season.