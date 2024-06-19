Shraddha Kapoor confirms relationship with Rahul Mody in Instagram story

In a heartwarming turn of events that has caught the attention of Bollywood enthusiasts, Shraddha Kapoor has made her relationship with Rahul Mody Instagram official. The talented actress, renowned for her performances in movies like ‘Aashiqui 2’ and ‘Stree’, shared a beautiful sunlit selfie with Mody, capturing a tender moment between the two. This marks the first time Kapoor has publicly acknowledged their relationship.

Accompanying the photo was a touching caption, “Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de de yaar,” with the iconic song ‘Neend Churayee Meri’ from the film ‘Ishq’ playing in the background. This poetic gesture has left fans swooning and buzzing with excitement.

Speculations about Kapoor and Mody’s relationship have been circulating for a while. The rumors began earlier this year when the pair were frequently spotted together. Kapoor further fueled these speculations by posting a casual selfie on Instagram, notably wearing a necklace adorned with the letter ‘R’.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor, typically very private about her personal life, chose this moment to offer a rare glimpse into her romance. According to reports, their relationship blossomed while Mody was working as a writer on Kapoor’s film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor.

On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for the release of ‘Stree 2’. The sequel to the 2018 horror-comedy hit ‘Stree’ features RajKummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana alongside Kapoor. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is releasing on August 15, coinciding with India’s Independence Day. This highly anticipated release will face stiff competition at the box office, clashing with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’.

The original ‘Stree’ film was a massive success, becoming a blockbuster and embedding the phrase “Oo Stree Kal Aana” into popular culture. Its soundtrack, including hit songs like ‘Milegi Milegi’ and ‘Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe’, also garnered widespread acclaim.

With her personal and professional life making headlines, Shraddha Kapoor continues to be a prominent figure in the industry. Fans are eagerly awaiting both her new film and any further glimpses into her relationship with Rahul Mody.