‘Sholay’ returns: Restored uncut version to premiere in Italy after 50 years

It’s been 50 years since ‘Sholay’ first set the big screen ablaze, and now, the legendary Bollywood film is set to make a grand comeback. But this time, it’s coming in its full, uncut version.

A special screening of the newly restored classic will take place on June 27 at the prestigious Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna, Italy. The open-air Piazza Maggiore, famous for hosting iconic film events, will serve as the perfect backdrop for this cinematic celebration.

Released in 1975, ‘Sholay’ isn’t just a movie. It is a milestone in Indian cinema. Directed by Ramesh Sippy and starring an unforgettable cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bhaduri, and Amjad Khan, the film became a cultural phenomenon that continues to inspire generations.

But what makes this screening truly special is that audiences will get to see ‘Sholay’ like never before. This version includes the film’s original ending and several scenes that previously weren’t there.

The restoration is the result of a meticulous three-year project carried out by the Film Heritage Foundation in collaboration with Sippy Films Pvt. Ltd.

For cinema lovers, this is a rare chance to experience the film in its intended form, complete with its authentic visuals and sound.

Reflecting on the journey, Amitabh Bachchan shared his emotions in a heartfelt statement. “Some things in life stay with you forever. ‘Sholay’ is one such film. At the time of shooting, we had no idea this film would become such a turning point for Indian cinema. Initially, the film was actually considered a flop, but its spectacular turnaround at the box office was an emotional ride for all of us. I’m thankful to the Film Heritage Foundation for restoring this gem and bringing back the original ending along with the lost scenes. I truly hope that, even after five decades, ‘Sholay’ will continue to mesmerise new audiences across the world.”

Dharmendra, too, expressed his excitement about the restoration. “For me, ‘Sholay’ is the eighth wonder of the world. I’m so happy that it is coming with restoration and I’m sure it will find success again. How can anyone forget the magic created by Salim-Javed’s dialogues or Ramesh Sippy’s direction? Every scene, every character left a mark. And yes, people may not know this, but they initially offered me the role of Gabbar Singh and Thakur. But I chose Veeru because his character was so close to my own personality. Shooting for ‘Sholay’ was pure fun, and some scenes — the tanki scene, the temple scene, and of course Jai’s death — will always stay with me.”

The restoration team worked tirelessly, pulling together rare archival materials from Mumbai and London. The final version has come to life with the help of international restoration experts and the support of the British Film Institute.