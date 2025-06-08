Shilpa Shetty turns 50, and she has a birthday message for herself!

The 50th birthday of Shilpa Shetty was more than just a celebration. It was a beautiful tribute to a life richly lived and a journey that continues to inspire.

The actress, known for her charm and resilience, took to Instagram to share a deeply personal reflection on the milestones and memories that have shaped her over the years.

Advertisement

In a touching video, Shilpa’s fans got a glimpse of her transformation, from a little toddler to the confident, graceful woman she is today.

Advertisement

The montage captured moments of growth, strength, and evolution, highlighting not just her physical journey but the emotional and professional strides she has made.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Accompanying the video was a heartfelt message: “Grateful for my journey and the stories that made me and the ones still on my way. Thank you for all your love and wishes Instafam. #Gratitude #love #blessed #Birthdaylove.”

The love poured in from all corners, with family, friends, and fans flooding her with warm wishes. But one message stood out in particular—her sister Shamita Shetty’s sweet birthday tribute.

Shamita lovingly called Shilpa Shetty her “second mother”.

In her post, Shamita expressed pride and admiration for Shilpa’s evolution, celebrating her not only as a superstar but as a woman who balances life’s challenges with grace and strength.

“Happy Birthday my Munki! It’s been absolutely wonderful to watch you grow into the beautiful, strong woman you are today… balancing life so well with such grace,” Shamita wrote.

She added a touching note about their special connection: “Thank you for always watching over me like a second mother, for being such an important part of my life and for teaching me so much. Side by side or miles apart… you and I will ALWAYS be connected by heart! Love you to the moon and back @theshilpashetty.”