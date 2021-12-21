Shilpa Shetty opens up about parenting lessons from ‘Encanto’

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty could not control her excitement after the animated musical fantasy ‘Encanto’ gears up for its release on the OTT platform. The film teaches some essential lessons to the parents.

The Baazigar actress states while talking about new-age parenting, “I firmly believe that we need to let children mold their personalities in whatever way they feel most comfortable. As parents, you realize very early on that no two kids are alike.”

She said unveiling the cause behind her learning, “Each of them have their own individual qualities which makes them special. We tend to ignore the gifts our children already possess and seek something different from them. This is what I learnt from ‘Encanto'”.

“We see Mirabel struggle to find her own magical powers but through the course of her adventure, she discovers her true self. I recommend that this Christmas Eve, everyone should watch Mirabel and the Madrigals family in this exhilarating masterpiece ‘Encanto’ on Disney+ Hotstar to discover their true magic,” she added.

The film ‘Encanto’ is based on the magical lives of the Madrigals family where every single child is gifted with different magical powers. The story depicts the survival of a family while facing a cruel plot that threatens the very magic which makes them special.

The film ‘Encanto’ will be available on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24. It is directed by Jared Bush, Byron Howard and co-directed by Charise Castro Smith. Moreover, the audience will be able to enjoy the same in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

(With inputs from IANS)