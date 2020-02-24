Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who helmed the iconic film Mr India, has expressed his disappointment over the news of a remake of the film by director Ali Abbas Zafar.

The director also hinted that he may take legal action against the makers of the remake.

Director Kunal Kohli on Saturday took to Twitter and wrote: “Javed Akhtar won a hard-fought battle for the rights of lyricists and writers. Its time we did the same? (sic).”

Responding to Kohli’s tweet, Shekhar tweeted: “Yes. It’s time to test this legally… Let’s do it (sic).”

Not only this, Shekhar on Sunday took to social media and posted late actor Amrish Puri’s still from Mr India, in which Puri played the popular villain Mogambo.

Reacting on how Mogambo would have reacted to the news of the film’s remake if he was alive, Shekhar tweeted, “Kya Kaha? Mr India 2 ? Is duniya mein koi aur Mogambo bhi hai? (sic).”

Shekhar also found it disrespectful for the new makers for not giving him the ‘creative rights’ for the remake.

“We sit with writers from day one but are not the writers. Help actors hone performances but are not actors. Develop and create visual language of film. Slave hours over editing consoles. Directors lead and inspire every aspect of a film and have no creative rights? #MrIndia,” Shekhar added.

Earlier, actress Sonam Kapoor also showed her disappointment over the same.

Earlier this week Ali Abbas Zafar had announced the remake of the iconic Hindi film.

Released in 1987, Mr India featured Anil Kapoor and late Sridevi in the lead roles.