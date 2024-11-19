Shekhar Kapur to launch AI-focused film school in Dharavi slum

Shekhar Kapur, the renowned filmmaker behind classics like ‘Mr. India’ and ‘Bandit Queen’, is setting his sights on an innovative project that blends film education with cutting-edge technology. He is planning to launch an AI-focused film school in Dharavi, one of Mumbai’s slums, aiming to provide aspiring filmmakers with tools to master both traditional cinema and the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI).

This initiative builds on Kapur’s long-standing connection with Dharavi, where he has already seen success through ‘The Dharavi Project’, a collaboration with Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman.

This hip-hop and rap initiative, which partners with Universal Music, has helped launch many local talents into the limelight. Kapur now sees AI as a new frontier in filmmaking and is eager to introduce it to young, underserved communities like Dharavi.

In an interview, Kapur described AI as “the most democratic technology,” emphasizing its potential to level the playing field for aspiring filmmakers. He believes that the future of cinema won’t just be shaped by established industry giants but by young creators who, with the right skills and access, could produce remarkable films using AI tools.

He even mentioned a scenario where a young girl in a Mumbai slum, skilled in prompting AI to create short films, could outshine even the best directors in the industry.

While the exact timeline for the school’s opening remains unclear, Kapur’s vision for the project is already gaining attention.

The film school will offer an innovative curriculum that blends hands-on filmmaking with AI-driven storytelling techniques.

In addition to his plans for the school, Shekhar Kapur is also preparing to shoot the sequel to his 1983 hit ‘Masoom’. The script is ready, and shooting is likely to begin early next year.

He recalled an amusing anecdote about almost losing the script on a flight, only to have it returned with a note from a flight attendant praising the original film. The sequel promises to continue the heartfelt storytelling of the original, with a star-studded cast including Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Bajpayee, and his daughter Kaveri.