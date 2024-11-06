Prabhas launches ‘The Script Craft’ for writers and storytellers

Prabhas, renowned for his passion for storytelling, has launched ‘The Script Craft’, a new online platform designed to support and uplift writers.

The website aims to provide a space where aspiring storytellers can share their ideas and gain recognition for their creativity. With this initiative, Prabhas continues his dedication to nurturing fresh voices in the world of storytelling.

At its core, ‘The Script Craft’ allows writers to submit a 250-word synopsis of their story ideas. Once submitted, these ideas are available for audiences to read and rate, with the highest-rated stories gaining more visibility.

Instead of focusing on written feedback, the platform encourages ratings, creating a positive and constructive environment for writers to receive supportive recognition. This system will help them grow in confidence as they showcase their ideas to a wider audience.

To celebrate the launch, ‘The Script Craft’ is hosting a special contest called “Imagine Your Favorite Hero with Superpowers!”

Writers are invited to submit stories of up to 3,500 words, reimagining a beloved hero with extraordinary abilities. The winner of the contest, chosen based on audience engagement, will have the incredible opportunity to work as either an assistant writer or assistant director on a real project.

In addition to the website’s primary features, ‘The Script Craft’ has plans to expand by introducing an audiobook feature. This will allow writers to transform their written works into audio stories, catering to an audience that enjoys the immersive experience of storytelling through sound.

As for his acting career, fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming films, including ‘The Raja Saab’, ‘Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryanga Parvam’, ‘Kalki 2’, and an untitled project with director Hanu Raghavpudi.