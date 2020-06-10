On Tuesday, Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 35th birthday in the presence of her family members amidst lockdown. The actress, however, got virtual wishes from all over. Many celebrities and fans wished the actress. Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha also wished Sonam on her birthday but he made a huge gaffe.

The actor took to his Twitter handle to share a group photo from Sonam’s wedding reception but she was nowhere to be seen in the picture.

Even though Shatrughan realised his mistake and deleted the tweet, Twitterati had already managed to take screenshots by then. Twitter users had a field day, sharing jokes and memes and making references to Shekhar Kapur’s 1987 hit Mr India, in which Anil Kapoor possesses a watch that makes him invisible to the naked eye.

Sonam, who spent most of the lockdown in Delhi with her husband Anand Ahuja and in-laws, travelled to Mumbai to be with her parents, Anil and Sunita Kapoor, and sister Rhea Kapoor on her birthday. She took to Instagram to share sneak peeks of her midnight celebration. From the magnificent decorations to delicious chocolate and cookie cakes, everything about Sonam’s birthday was on point.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many of Sonam’s friends could not make it to her birthday celebrations. Anand made up for it by photoshopping all her closest friends and family members into a special image.