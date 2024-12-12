Shatrughan Sinha admits to cheating on wife Poonam with Reena Roy

Veteran actor and MP Shatrughan Sinha was romantically linked to two women at the zenith of his career. Out of the two, he married one of them and had a relationship with another. When the actor announced his marriage to Poonam Sinha, he was two-timing with co-star Reena Roy. In a recent, conversation, the ‘Kalicharan’ actor admitted to cheating on his wife and feeling guilty about it throughout. He also added that in a love triangle, not just the women, but the men also suffers.

In a recent interaction with Lehren Retro, Shatrughan Sinha talked about two-timing with his wife and Reena Roy. The interviewer stated, ‘I remember from the past when you told me you had your feet in two different boats.” To this, the actor quipped, “Two different boats? I would say, sometimes I was in several boats.” Notably, in his memoir, ‘Anything but Khamosh,’ the actor revealed that hours before his marriage, he was in London with Reena for a show.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kussh S Sinha (@kusshssinha)



Talking about it, he said, “I wouldn’t take names. But, I am grateful to all the women who were part of my life. I don’t have any grudges against anybody. I never think ill of them. They have all helped me grow and become a better person.” Reminiscing about his past, the actor stated, “I have definitely made mistakes in my life. It was natural for a boy, who had come all the way from Patna to get lost in the glitz and glamour of the industry. I didn’t know how to deal with stardom. People get lost in all this. I didn’t have any guardian to guide me. However, after Poonam came in my life, she helped me a lot.”

As the conversation progressed, Shatrughan Sinha opened up on the love triangle. “I don’t want to take the name, but whatever was happening with this person. I am grateful to her.” He continued, “I have received lots of love from her, and have learnt a lot. I have no complaints.” He added, “When a man is good at heart, and he is having two committed relationships simultaneously, he too suffers a lot in terms of his mental and physical health. You also feel guilty. When you are out with your lover, you feel guilty for your wife at home and when you are with your wife, you feel bad for your lover: Usko khilona banake kyu rakha hai?’.”

Also Read: 100 years of Raj Kapoor: Bollywood unites for a spectacular tribute

The actor added that in such a situation, a man suffers as much as the women involved. “I want to say, it’s not just the girls involved in the love triangle that are suffering, the man equally suffers. He struggles to get out of the situation even when he wants to.” Meanwhile, in a previous interview with Rajiv Shukla, the actor talked about his decision to marry Poonam. The interviewer asked, “You were romancing Reena Roy, but you married Poonam. Why?” To this, Sinha replied, “Sometimes in life, one reaches a juncture where making a decision becomes very difficult. But once the decision is made, it may not always be in everyone’s favour.”

Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha tied the knot in 1980. They are parents to a daughter, Sonakshi Sinha, and sons, Luv and Kush Sinha.